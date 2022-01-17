Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stock Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.08% of EnerSys worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EnerSys by 81.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in EnerSys by 57.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in EnerSys by 9,763.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,107 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $80.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. EnerSys has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $104.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.50 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 4.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In related news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $200,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENS shares. TheStreet cut shares of EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.