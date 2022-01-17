Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 46,900 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,900 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.18% of CBIZ worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 23.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CBIZ in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in CBIZ in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in CBIZ in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in CBIZ in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

NYSE:CBZ opened at $40.84 on Monday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.79 and a 1-year high of $41.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.73.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.24 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 7.49%. CBIZ’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

