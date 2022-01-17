Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $2.73 Million Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,669,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,959,000 after buying an additional 517,724 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,368,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,759,000 after buying an additional 379,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,175,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,007,000 after buying an additional 294,073 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its stake in Coupa Software by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,003,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,870,000 after acquiring an additional 232,903 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,143,000.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COUP. Mizuho dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.05.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $138.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.30. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $134.00 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,090 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $170,192.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $206,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,695 shares of company stock worth $14,078,973 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.