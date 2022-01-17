Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 57,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 36,883 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on Z shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.17.

In other news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $3,104,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 7,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $450,985.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 97,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,959,728 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group stock opened at $55.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of -63.62 and a beta of 1.33. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



