Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 11,903 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,903 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.06% of CIT Group worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIT. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in CIT Group by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,735,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,053,000 after buying an additional 1,514,671 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CIT Group by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,558,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,990,000 after buying an additional 1,352,184 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in CIT Group by 863.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,330,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,615,000 after buying an additional 1,192,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CIT Group by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,488,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,789,000 after buying an additional 566,307 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in CIT Group by 1,159.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 562,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,223,000 after buying an additional 517,869 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Shares of CIT stock opened at $53.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.48. CIT Group Inc. has a one year low of $34.77 and a one year high of $56.62.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.50 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.98%. CIT Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

In other CIT Group news, EVP Marisa Harney sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $379,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Fawcett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $808,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,158 shares of company stock worth $1,869,067. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.