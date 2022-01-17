SKALE Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $20.02 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One SKALE Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000387 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SKALE Network has a total market capitalization of $529.88 million and $20.02 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SKALE Network has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005568 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00059027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007632 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About SKALE Network

SKL is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 3,182,311,004 coins. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

SKALE Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

