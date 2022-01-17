Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.61 Million

Brokerages expect Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) to post $26.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.20 million. Silk Road Medical posted sales of $21.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year sales of $99.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $98.40 million to $100.65 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $134.56 million, with estimates ranging from $129.60 million to $140.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The business had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

SILK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 18,095 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $915,968.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 4,805 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $292,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,282. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 2.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 95,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 15.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after purchasing an additional 24,418 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,970,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 380.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 1.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 446,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,770. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.62. Silk Road Medical has a 52-week low of $34.81 and a 52-week high of $67.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 1.57.

Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

