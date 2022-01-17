Silicon Valley Capital Partners Cuts Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $69,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of MGK traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $246.35. 388,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,940. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.84 and a fifty-two week high of $266.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.