Silicon Valley Capital Partners Buys 73 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,257 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Walmart were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,247 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 38.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,069,734,000 after buying an additional 2,087,795 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 511.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,367,000 after buying an additional 1,823,400 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Walmart by 25.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,797,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,226,227,000 after buying an additional 1,762,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Walmart by 45.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,222,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $736,488,000 after buying an additional 1,631,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,955,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,202,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $402.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.90.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.96.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

