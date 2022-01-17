Silicon Valley Capital Partners Buys 142 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,515 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $510,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in salesforce.com by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $832,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,840 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.21.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $231.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,805,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,074,740. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $267.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.11. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.76 billion, a PE ratio of 127.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.29, for a total transaction of $1,261,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 344,409 shares of company stock worth $98,073,431 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

