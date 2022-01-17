Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Stock Holdings Raised by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Silgan were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,132,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silgan by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Silgan by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,405,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Silgan by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Silgan alerts:

In related news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $42.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average of $41.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.36.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.