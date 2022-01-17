Short Interest in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) Declines By 36.1%

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the December 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of VTIQ opened at $9.78 on Monday. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76.

Get VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 68.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.