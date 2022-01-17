Short Interest in Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Grows By 49.8%

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 277,800 shares, a growth of 49.8% from the December 15th total of 185,400 shares. Currently, 11.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 745,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Trio-Tech International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

NYSEAMERICAN TRT opened at $8.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.05 million, a P/E ratio of 107.76 and a beta of 1.14. Trio-Tech International has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $10.17 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Richard M. Horowitz sold 20,000 shares of Trio-Tech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $199,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Horowitz sold 19,000 shares of Trio-Tech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $168,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,100 shares of company stock worth $1,186,144 in the last three months. 46.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRT. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International by 72.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 15.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

