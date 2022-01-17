Short Interest in South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Declines By 44.9%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the December 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of South Star Battery Metals stock opened at $0.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16. South Star Battery Metals has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.30.

About South Star Battery Metals

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

