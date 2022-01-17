Short Interest in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Decreases By 34.7%

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the December 15th total of 78,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 438,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $115,000.

NYSE:SJT opened at $7.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $7.80.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 92.54% and a return on equity of 498.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.1124 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

