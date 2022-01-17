Short Interest in Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Rises By 49.2%

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,600 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the December 15th total of 128,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.1 days.
Shares of SAFRF traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.50. 23,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,000. Safran has a fifty-two week low of $108.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.13 and its 200 day moving average is $127.92.
About Safran
Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.