Short Interest in Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Rises By 49.2%

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,600 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the December 15th total of 128,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.1 days.

Shares of SAFRF traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.50. 23,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,000. Safran has a fifty-two week low of $108.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.13 and its 200 day moving average is $127.92.

About Safran

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

