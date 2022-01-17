Short Interest in Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Decreases By 50.0%

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of PGUCY remained flat at $$4.33 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70. Prosegur Cash has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $6.85.
About Prosegur Cash
