Short Interest in Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Decreases By 50.0%

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PGUCY remained flat at $$4.33 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70. Prosegur Cash has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $6.85.

About Prosegur Cash

Prosegur Cash, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides cash in transit, cash cycle management, and outsourcing services to finance institutions, businesses, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewelry stores. The company offers national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

