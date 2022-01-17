Short Interest in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Expands By 63.6%

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the December 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Aegis decreased their target price on Presidio Property Trust from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQFT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Presidio Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Presidio Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Presidio Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Presidio Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQFT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.09. 27,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,550. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. Presidio Property Trust has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $5.63.

Shares of Presidio Property Trust are going to split on the morning of Friday, January 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, January 21st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, January 21st.

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Presidio Property Trust had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Presidio Property Trust will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

