Short Interest in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) Rises By 132.9%

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 132.9% from the December 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSE ISD opened at $16.02 on Monday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.22.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%.
About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund
Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).
