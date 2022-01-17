Short Interest in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) Rises By 132.9%

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 132.9% from the December 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE ISD opened at $16.02 on Monday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 9.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 8.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 19.8% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 10.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

