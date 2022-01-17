Short Interest in Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) Expands By 53.0%

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 53.0% from the December 15th total of 712,500 shares. Currently, 24.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NXTD stock opened at $3.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94. Nxt-ID has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $34.40.

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Nxt-ID had a negative net margin of 68.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nxt-ID by 5,299.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,124,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,247 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nxt-ID by 2,456.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 941,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 904,362 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nxt-ID by 35.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 117,493 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Nxt-ID by 562.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 331,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 281,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nxt-ID in the second quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Nxt-ID

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.

