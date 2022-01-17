Short Interest in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Drops By 57.3%

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a drop of 57.3% from the December 15th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.68. The stock had a trading volume of 285,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,250. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.449 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 57,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 9,613 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 99.4% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 44,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 6.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 840,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,856,000 after purchasing an additional 51,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 6.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

