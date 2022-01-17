Short Interest in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Drops By 57.3%

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a drop of 57.3% from the December 15th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.68. The stock had a trading volume of 285,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,250. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.93.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.449 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile
Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
