Short Interest in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Drops By 47.7%

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 47.7% from the December 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Norwood Financial news, CEO Lewis J. Critelli sold 5,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $158,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Carmody sold 1,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $27,567.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,250 shares of company stock worth $224,821. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Norwood Financial by 10.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Norwood Financial during the third quarter worth $179,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Norwood Financial during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Norwood Financial during the second quarter worth $226,000. 11.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NWFL traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,250. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Norwood Financial has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.94. The company has a market cap of $224.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $19.12 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

