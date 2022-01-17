Short Interest in NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Grows By 70.1%

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,965,100 shares, a growth of 70.1% from the December 15th total of 1,155,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 170.9 days.
RBSPF remained flat at $$3.35 on Monday. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.92.
About NatWest Group
