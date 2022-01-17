Short Interest in NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Grows By 70.1%

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,965,100 shares, a growth of 70.1% from the December 15th total of 1,155,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 170.9 days.

RBSPF remained flat at $$3.35 on Monday. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.92.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.