Short Interest in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Rises By 100.0%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MTSFY traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.92. The stock had a trading volume of 23,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110. Mitsui Fudosan has a 1 year low of $57.98 and a 1 year high of $74.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.11 and its 200 day moving average is $67.72.

Get Mitsui Fudosan alerts:

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment provides leasing of office buildings and commercial facilities. The Property Sales segment sells condominiums and detached houses for individuals; and rental housing and office buildings for investors.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.