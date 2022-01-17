Short Interest in Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Increases By 162.4%

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, an increase of 162.4% from the December 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, Citigroup raised Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mitsubishi Estate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
MITEY opened at $14.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. Mitsubishi Estate has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $18.76.
About Mitsubishi Estate
Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.
