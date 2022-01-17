Short Interest in Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Increases By 162.4%

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, an increase of 162.4% from the December 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Citigroup raised Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mitsubishi Estate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

MITEY opened at $14.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. Mitsubishi Estate has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $18.76.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. On average, analysts predict that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

