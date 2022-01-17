Short Interest in McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Decreases By 52.9%

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the December 15th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

MCCRF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.56. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,100. McCoy Global has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59.

McCoy Global Company Profile

McCoy Global, Inc engages in the provision of equipment and technologies designed to support wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the oil and gas industry. The firm offers sensors for harsh environments, control and monitoring systems, equipment rental services, and calibration and training services.

