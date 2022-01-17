Short Interest in McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Decreases By 52.9%

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the December 15th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
MCCRF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.56. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,100. McCoy Global has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59.
McCoy Global Company Profile
