Short Interest in Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Increases By 150.0%

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the December 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of MAURY opened at $37.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.47 and a beta of 0.50. Marui Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $42.77.

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Marui Group had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $508.02 million for the quarter.

Marui Group Co, Ltd. engages in the corporate planning and management of its group companies which are in the retail business. It operates through the following segments: Retailing and Store Operations, Credit Card Services and Retail-related Services. The Retailing and Store Operations segment sells apparel, accessories, interior and household goods, food products, and other sundry goods.

