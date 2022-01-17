Short Interest in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Drops By 34.2%

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,600 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the December 15th total of 245,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 512,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TUSK opened at $2.03 on Monday. Mammoth Energy Services has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. The stock has a market cap of $94.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.19.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.47). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 18.87% and a negative net margin of 38.94%. The firm had revenue of $57.49 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Arthur L. Smith acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valueworks LLC increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 1.9% during the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 3,579,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,417,000 after buying an additional 66,708 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 33.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 853,341 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 215,841 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 476,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,369 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the third quarter worth $715,000. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

