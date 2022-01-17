Short Interest in Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Grows By 47.4%

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,000 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the December 15th total of 72,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Longboard Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 237.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 40,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBPH traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.26. The stock had a trading volume of 762 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,510. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.76. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $18.95.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

