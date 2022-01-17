Short Interest in Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Drops By 53.6%

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 336,800 shares, a decrease of 53.6% from the December 15th total of 726,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 858,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Liquidmetal Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday. 676,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,080. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09. Liquidmetal Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.15.
Liquidmetal Technologies Company Profile
