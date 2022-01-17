Short Interest in InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Grows By 156.0%

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a growth of 156.0% from the December 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,081,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
INND opened at $0.01 on Monday. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.
About InnerScope Hearing Technologies
