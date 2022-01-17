Short Interest in InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Grows By 156.0%

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a growth of 156.0% from the December 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,081,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

INND opened at $0.01 on Monday. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies

Innerscope Hearing Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of scalable business to business and business to consumer solutions. Its product includes the BTB SaaS based Patient Management System (PMS) software program, designed to improve operations and communication with patients. It also offers universal tele-audiology solution; buying group and best practices programs; patient management system; direct-to-customer; IOS and android app development; aural rehab program; advertising and marketing; audiology and hearing device clinics; and research and development.

