Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Decreases By 63.1%

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,942,300 shares, a decrease of 63.1% from the December 15th total of 5,260,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBOOF traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.07. The stock had a trading volume of 977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $8.00.

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Holding, Banorte, Savings and Forecast, Landlord and Factor, Storage, and Brokerage house Banorte. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.