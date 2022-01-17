Short Interest in Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Drops By 34.9%

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,530,900 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the December 15th total of 2,350,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 180.1 days.

GWLIF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.45.

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock opened at $31.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.17. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $32.47.

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

