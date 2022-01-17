Short Interest in Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Increases By 60.0%

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Pareto Securities downgraded Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:GJNSY traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.77. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 1-year low of $21.86 and a 1-year high of $26.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average of $23.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.6199 per share. This represents a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, Pension, and Retail Bank. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.

