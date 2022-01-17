Short Interest in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Decreases By 52.8%

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,000 shares, a decrease of 52.8% from the December 15th total of 383,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 113,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

FFIC traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,800. The stock has a market cap of $793.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Flushing Financial has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $25.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average of $23.17.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $64.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.00 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Flushing Financial will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, CEO John R. Buran purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $42,786.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 70,788.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 110.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial during the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 15.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

