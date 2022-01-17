Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Decreases By 48.0%

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the December 15th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of FTA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.28. 81,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,420. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.24. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $72.52.

Get First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.353 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTA. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.