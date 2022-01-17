Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Decreases By 48.0%

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the December 15th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of FTA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.28. 81,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,420. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.24. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $72.52.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.353 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.
