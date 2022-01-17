Short Interest in Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) Grows By 54.5%

Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of Ebro Foods stock opened at $19.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.68. Ebro Foods has a 12 month low of $19.01 and a 12 month high of $23.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.4719 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

Ebro Foods SA is engaged in the manufacturing, processing, marketing, research, import, and export of all kinds of food and dietary products. It operates through Rice Business and Other segments. The firm’s products include rice, pasta, cereals, and diet products. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

