Short Interest in Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Declines By 53.5%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decrease of 53.5% from the December 15th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DBCCF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.12. 525,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,290. Decibel Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Decibel Cannabis from C$0.85 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products.

