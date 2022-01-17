Short Interest in Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Declines By 53.5%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decrease of 53.5% from the December 15th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DBCCF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.12. 525,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,290. Decibel Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Decibel Cannabis from C$0.85 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products.

