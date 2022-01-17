Short Interest in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Drops By 36.1%

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the December 15th total of 21,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NYSE:BBU traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.98. The company had a trading volume of 9,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,340. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $35.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.00). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 6.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.0% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,279,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,205,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,469 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,194,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,156,000 after purchasing an additional 299,314 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,798,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,847,000 after purchasing an additional 105,500 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 5.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,798,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,175,000 after purchasing an additional 87,994 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 26.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,005,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,452,000 after purchasing an additional 210,540 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Business Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

