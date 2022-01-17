Short Interest in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Decreases By 33.7%

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the December 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 10,963.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust stock opened at $45.92 on Monday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.40 and its 200-day moving average is $47.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

