Short Interest in B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV) Increases By 46.0%

B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 46.0% from the December 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of BRIV stock opened at $9.71 on Monday. B Riley Principal 250 Merger has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 10.76 and a quick ratio of 10.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,614,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,198,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,105,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,970,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in B Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,864,000. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is based in New York.

