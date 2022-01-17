Short Interest in Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) Rises By 91.3%

Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 91.3% from the December 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Avanti Acquisition in the second quarter worth $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avanti Acquisition in the second quarter worth $107,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Avanti Acquisition in the second quarter worth $142,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avanti Acquisition in the second quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Avanti Acquisition in the second quarter worth $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avanti Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.82 on Monday. 1,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,640. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.84. Avanti Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

