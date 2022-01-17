Short Interest in AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Grows By 80.0%

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of ELUXY stock traded down $1.76 on Monday, hitting $46.63. 11,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,740. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. AB Electrolux has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELUXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 214 to SEK 220 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.50.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

