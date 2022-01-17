Sharder Price Up 18.2% Over Last 7 Days (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Sharder coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Sharder has a market cap of $1.14 million and $87,651.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sharder has traded up 18.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sharder Coin Profile

Sharder (SS) is a coin. It launched on February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The official website for Sharder is sharder.org . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Buying and Selling Sharder

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sharder should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

