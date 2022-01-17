SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,638 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $1,751,461.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 15,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $1,235,104.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,249,855 shares of company stock worth $94,486,382. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBKR opened at $74.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.37. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.84 and a 1 year high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IBKR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

