SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 453,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 143,088 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 35,063 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 53,969 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 101,881.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

LASR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on nLIGHT in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

In other news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $3,616,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,278 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $179,257.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,029 shares of company stock worth $4,235,179. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LASR opened at $22.87 on Monday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.23 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day moving average is $27.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 2.32.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $72.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.