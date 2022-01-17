SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Zogenix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Zogenix in the second quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 81.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 18.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the first quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 19.1% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter.

In other Zogenix news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $62,174.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $15.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.23. The company has a market capitalization of $891.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Zogenix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $23.69.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 381.69% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The company had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 690.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZGNX. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Zogenix from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zogenix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.95.

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

