SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 67.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,014,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,621,000 after purchasing an additional 814,428 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,733,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,017,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,962,000 after acquiring an additional 249,619 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 53.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,111,000 after acquiring an additional 176,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 173.2% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 265,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 168,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $28.05 on Monday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.333 per share. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 123.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

