SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 12,428 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 75.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,428 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of International Money Express worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in International Money Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 98,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Rincon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $333,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 24,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $399,969.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,809. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

IMXI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Money Express currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

International Money Express stock opened at $16.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $644.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.91. International Money Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $18.96.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $120.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.20 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 44.08%. As a group, analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

