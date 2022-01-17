Semux (SEM) Reaches Market Cap of $10,865.37

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Semux has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Semux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Semux has a market cap of $10,865.37 and $3.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.05 or 0.00189665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00009726 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006704 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitTorrent (new) (BTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004741 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000965 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

